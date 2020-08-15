Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's ‘Calculated Dismantling of USPS': ‘Vote Early'

Taylor Swift ripped into President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that his “calculated dismantling” of the United States Postal Service (USPS) is an example of him trying to “blatantly cheat” the 2020 election.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” the 30-year-old pop star wrote on Twitter. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Swift's tweet is alluding to Trump's opposition to emergency funding for the postal service because he believes it will lead to more voting by mail.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early,” Swift added in a subsequent tweet on Saturday.

This isn't the first time the formerly apolitical pop star has slammed President Trump this year.

Back in May, she accused Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy" after he tweeted about shooting protesters in Minneapolis.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" she tweeted, tagging the 45th president of the United States.

"We will vote you out in November," she added.

That statement was Swift's most overtly political declaration at the time, as the singer has historically stayed out of partisan politics for the majority of her career. That changed in 2018, after she came out against the re-election of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Since then, Swift has made her own views on social issues well known through her activism and her music.

