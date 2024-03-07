A Texas mother has been arrested after her son's alleged bully was sent to the hospital after consuming an "intentionally" mixed sports drink, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, mixed lemon, salt and vinegar into a sports drink bottle to allegedly "prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Her 10-year-old son handed the bottle to another boy during P.E. class on Tuesday, who experienced nausea and a headache shortly after drinking the mixed concoction, the office said. Deputies were then called to the Legacy Traditional School in Alamo Ranch for the sick child.

Although lemon, salt and vinegar are nontoxic ingredients, the incident resulted in the victim being hospitalized for additional medical monitoring. The student was eventually discharged.

When the school principal contacted Rossi, she admitted having “intentionally mixed the contents of the drink” after hearing from her son that the victim “stole his drink and was bullying him,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The son recounted in a written statement that his prime drink went missing during recess the day before, and the victim “said he had it and kept bragging about it.”

After coming home to tell Rossi about the incident, she “had an idea to prank” the alleged bully, and he “did what he was told by his mother,” according to the affidavit.

The victim stated the son “accused him” and “someone tried to hit him” for allegedly taking the prime drink.

Rossi said she “only intended to stop her child from being bullied” and that she “is a nurse and knows the mixture to be nontoxic,” according to the affidavit.

But after the victim poured the mixed concoction into his water bottle and took a “large sip of the drink,” he “then stated feeling bad.”

Rossi was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury.

