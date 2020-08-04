The Beirut Explosion in Pictures

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, killing dozens and leaving thousands injured. The afternoon blast flattened much of the port and shook several parts of the capital with thick smoke billowing from the city center. The cause of the blast remains unclear.
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital and the blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.
Black smoke rises from burning buildings following a large explosion at the Port of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
The facade of a building is seen shattered following a massive explosion in Beirut’s port.
People inspect the damage in a street following a massive explosion that rocked Beirut. Initial reports said the blast was inside a fireworks depot at Beirut’s port.
Damaged buildings are seen after a fire at a warehouse with explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020.
A woman holds a baby as she walks at a damaged site after a fire at a warehouse with explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020.
This picture shows a general view of destruction in the Gemmayzeh area in the centre of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, following a massive explosion at the nearby port of Beirut.
Debris is seen on a main road in Beirut at sunset following a twin explosion that shook the port of Lebanon’s capital on August 4, 2020.
People walk on a street covered in debris after a large explosion on August 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon.
nLebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan said that at least 50 people were killed and more than 2,700 were injured.