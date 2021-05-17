The Historic City of Salem, in Photos

By mark garfinkel

The city of Salem is known as the site of the witch trials of 1692, but it's rich in diverse beauty, both natural and man-made. Take a look here:

A sign of the times along Essex St.
The Red Lion Smoke Shop, on Washington St., opened in 1980.
Engine House Pizza, across from Salem Fire headquarters, was first opened in 1979.
The Salem Witch Museum.
The Salem Witch Museum.
The Roger Conant statue.
The Salem Witch Museum.
The Salem Witch Museum.
The Hawthorne Hotel.
The Hawthorne Hotel.
The Hawthorne Hotel.
The Hawthorne Hotel.
The historic Salem waterfront.
The historic Salem waterfront.
The Winter Island lighthouse.
The Winter Island lighthouse.
The Community Preservation Act is in evidence at Winter Island.
Salem Willows.
Salem Willows.
Salem Willows.
Salem Willows.
Salem Willows.
The New England Pirate Museum, on Derby St.
Salem Common War Memorial.
Crow Haven Corner.
The Salem Police insignia.
The Salem Bike Path
Salem City Hall
A sign at the Hawthorne Hotel, starring Elizabeth Montgomery, of Bewitched fame.
Broad St., Salem.
Historic Chestnut Street.
The Salem Custom House. Built in 1819.
Old Town Hall, and Salem Museum building.
The historic Penn Townsend House, on Turner street.
The historic Penn Townsend House, on Turner street.
The House of the Seven Gables.
The House of the Seven Gables
Pioneer Village.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
The Salem Commons' Gazebo.
The Salem Commons
The Peabody Essex Museum.
The Peabody Essex Museum.
Hamilton Hall. Built in 1805.
Hamilton Hall. Built in 1805.
Salem Public Library.
Phillips House Museum, 1821
Salem State University.
Salem State University.
The Salem Diner
The home of Red's Sandwich Shop, the current establishment, was formerly known as The London Coffee house.
The home of Red's Sandwich Shop.
Salem Historical Tours.
Old Town Hall, and Salem Museum building.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Historic 43 Charter street.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Salem Witch Trials Memorial.
Murphy's Square, Charter St.
Flags soar over the John P. Riley, Congressional Medal of Honor monument, in Downtown Salem
Gulu-Gulu Cafe, Essex St.
The Elizabeth Montgomery statue.

