Business

These Are the 25 Biggest Women-Owned Businesses in Massachusetts

By Hilary Burns, Boston Business Journal Associate Editor

Boston Business Journal

For the first time, the Boston Business Journal is ranking the state’s largest women-owned businesses as a standalone list.

Previously, the ranking of companies by revenue had been a combined list of minority- and women-owned businesses in Massachusetts. But this year, each group of businesses — which make major contributions to the Bay State’s economy — have an opportunity to shine on their own.

The key criteria for this week’s list, for which The Commonwealth Institute and The Boston Club provided outreach assistance, is that a woman or women need to own at least 51% of a Massachusetts-based business.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

BusinessMassachusettsBostonBoston Business Journal
