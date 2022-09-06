This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business.
According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
Source first opened at Time Out Market Boston in late March, joining the original location of Source on Church Street in Cambridge's Harvard Square which debuted in the fall of 2020 in the former Cambridge 1 space.
The website for Source can be found at https://sourcerestaurants.com/ while the website for Time Out Market Boston--which is located on Park Drive--is at https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!