This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business.

According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.

Source first opened at Time Out Market Boston in late March, joining the original location of Source on Church Street in Cambridge's Harvard Square which debuted in the fall of 2020 in the former Cambridge 1 space.

The website for Source can be found at https://sourcerestaurants.com/ while the website for Time Out Market Boston--which is located on Park Drive--is at https://www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/