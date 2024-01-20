Three arrested in connection to October armed robbery in Roxbury

Three teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston in October of last year.

Boston Police say the robbery occurred on October 25 and they were able to identify three of the four people who committed the robbery where a minor was robbed with a firearm.

The people arrested were identified as 18-year-old Sonai Lattimore of Worcester, 18-year-old Hayden Vital St. Louis of Dorchester and a 17-year-old girl from Dorchester.

All three were charged with armed masked robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, to wit firearm, threats to commit a crime, to wit kill, and assault and battery.

The identity of the 4th person involved is still unknown.

Anyone with nformation is urged to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4275.