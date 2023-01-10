4-Year-Old and Two Adults Rescued From Tesla That Plunged Into California Pool

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena.

A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.

The Tesla driver apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into the pool, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Staff members from the school jumped into the pool to help the occupants, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported.

A heavy duty crane hoisted the Tesla from the pool late Tuesday afternoon.