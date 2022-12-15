Weather

TIMELINE, SNOWFALL MAPS: How and When This Week's Winter Storm Will Impact New England

These images show the timing, what the rain-snow line could look line and projected snowfall totals

By Meteorologist Tania Leal and Meteorologist Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

This week's winter storm is scheduled to begin on Thursday evening and continue through Saturday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow to New England.

Which areas will see snow and which ones will see rain is still in flux, but right now it looks like some areas to the northwest could see over a foot of snow.

These images show the timing of the approaching storm system, what the rain-snow line could look like and projected snowfall totals for New England and the Greater Boston area.

Overall impacts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Winter storm timing

New England snowfall totals map

Greater Boston, western Mass. snowfall totals map

Rain-snow line for New England

Nor'easter in the forecast next week?

More on this week's winter storm

Weather 4 hours ago

Are You Ready? Timing, Impacts, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Big Winter Storm

Boston 20 hours ago

Boston Lays Out Plans for Dealing With Snow This Winter, Focusing on Inclusion

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us