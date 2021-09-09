Tom Brady

Tom Brady Posts Epic Hype Video Before Bucs-Cowboys Game

By Nick Goss

WATCH: Tom Brady posts epic hype video before Bucs vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense Thursday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady is fired up.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who's entering his 22nd NFL season, has posted his first hype video for the 2021 campaign.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 4 hours ago

CDC: Delta Led to More Severe Breakthrough Cases Than Expected, Risk 10x Higher for Unvaxxed

9/11 anniversary 5 hours ago

Twenty Years After 9/11, Responders and Survivors are Still Getting Sick

Tom Brady will set these impressive NFL records vs. Cowboys

Check it out in the tweet below:

Brady and the Bucs will unveil their Super Bowl LV championship banner before their Week 1 matchup. After that, you can bet Brady and his teammates' focus will quickly transition to repeating as champs -- something no team has accomplished since Brady's New England Patriots teams in 2003 and 2004.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNBCNFLCowboysThursday Night Football
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us