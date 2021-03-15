Tom Brady Shares Phone Number on Twitter; What Should Patriots Fans Text QB?

What should Pats fans text Tom Brady after QB gave out his number? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you have something to say to Tom Brady ... well, you can say it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the bold step of sharing his phone number with his 1.8 million Twitter followers Monday. In a brief video, Brady actually encouraged fans to text him.

Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

"It's a tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers," Brady says.

There's a catch, of course: If you actually text that number, you receive the following reply along with a link to join Brady's "contact list:"

"What's up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you're in my contacts."

Once you add yourself to the list, you get a second message:

"Locked you in... Make sure to save my contact card as well! Msg frequency will vary. Msg & Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel -- Tom Brady."

So, this looks like a publicity stunt for Brady (aka his social media team) to spam you with texts about his TB12 products and the benefits of his overpriced electrolytes.

But on the off chance that Brady actually has some dialog with his fans, we thought of a few questions that Patriots fans can ask the 43-year-old quarterback after he ditched New England in free agency last March.

How is Bruce Arians different than Belichick as a head coach?

Rob Gronkowski dished on this subject a couple months ago, but we'd be interested to hear Brady's thoughts.

What'd you tell your Bucs teammates in the locker room before Super Bowl LV?

Bucs players have hinted that Brady gave a speech for the ages before Tampa Bay upset the Kansas City Chiefs. Time for Tom to spill the beans.

Why did you leave the Patriots last year?

We're sure you'll get a straight answer here.

How are things between you and Bill Belichick these days?

See above.

Come back?

It never hurts to ask.