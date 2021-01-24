Tom Brady's Former Patriots Teammates Have Awesome Reaction to Buccaneers' NFC Title

Brady's former Pats teammates have awesome reaction to Bucs' NFC title win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, but many of the team's players are happy that their former teammate, Tom Brady, will be taking part in the big game.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl with a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The 43-year-old quarterback is in his first season with the Bucs, who will become the first team in league history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance. The first nine of his career came in the 20 seasons he spent with the Patriots from 2000 through 2019.

Several of his former teammates praised and/or congratulated Brady for his victory Sunday. Here's a roundup of that reaction from Patriots players.

🐐🐐🐐 — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) January 24, 2021

Happy for @TomBrady 🐐 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 24, 2021

Truly Amazing mane. TB12 — Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) January 24, 2021

The last club to win back to back Super Bowls was a Tom Brady led Patriots team.



IF the Chiefs can stamp their ticket to Tampa, that same Tom Brady will be waiting to prevent them from accomplishing the same feat.



Can’t make this stuff up. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 24, 2021

But, regardless of anything else, Tom Brady is the greatest to ever do it. EVER‼️ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 24, 2021

TB mf’n 12 😂😂😂😂

Goat in real life — Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) January 24, 2021