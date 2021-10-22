Tom Hanks 'rooting for a World Series in Boston' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Hanks doesn't have a dog in the fight this MLB postseason, but he knows there's nothing quite like playoff baseball at Fenway Park.
The decorated actor recently chatted with NBC10 Boston's Colton Bradford and brought up the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. With the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead into Friday night's Game 6, Hanks couldn't help but rub it in.
"I just talked to a journalist from Houston, does that do anything to you right now?" Hanks quipped.
The Red Sox will need to take the next two games in Houston in order to advance to the World Series. Hanks, a California native who grew up an Oakland A's fan, is hoping they pull it off.
"I'm rooting for a victory in Game 7, this is what I'm rooting for," he said. "I see this as an original American League. I've been to the World Series in Boston. I root for the World Series to be played in Boston. Hope it comes out."
Hanks notably attended Game 2 of the 2004 World Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. The two-time Academy Award winner made his rooting interest clear then as well, even donning a Red Sox cap to Fenway.
"I'm an American," he told FOX at the time. "There's nothing wrong with the city of St. Louis. They are lovely people, they have lovely colors on their baseball uniforms -- but come on! I want Billy Buckner to have a good night's sleep for crying out loud!"
If Hanks gets his wish, the Red Sox will take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series. If not, well, "there's no crying in baseball."