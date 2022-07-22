Train Hits Car in Sherborn, Causing Traffic Delays

A train hit a car in Sherborn, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, blocking the roadway and causing traffic delays.

Sherborn fire reported the crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Twitter. It occurred on North Main Street and Farm Road and involved a MassCoastal Freight Train, police said.

Sherborn Fire & Police working car vs. train on North Main Street. N Main St (Route 16 & Route 27) and Farm Rd are blocked by train and will be for several hours. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9nL2Hs0sc9 — Sherborn Fire & Rescue Department (@SHERBORNFD) July 22, 2022

Fire officials initially said that the road would be blocked for several hours, but reported shortly before 7 a.m. that the scene had been cleared and roads had reopened. They said there is still a major backup of traffic.

No injuries were reported.

No further details on the crash were released.