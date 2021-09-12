Trent Brown Questionable to Return to Patriots-Dolphins

Trent Brown questionable to return to Pats-Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost a key member of their offensive line in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown exited the Week 1 matchup due to a calf injury and was replaced by Justin Herron. The 6-foot-8, 360-pounder is questionable to return, per the team.

Patriots injury update: OL Trent Brown (calf) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2021

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information when possible.

