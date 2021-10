A truck rolled over and its driver was apparently hurt in a two-car crash at the Bourne rotary near the town's bridge to Cape Cod on Thursday, police said.

The extent of the damage and traffic impact wasn't immediately clear.

Massachusetts State Police said an ambulance had been called for the crashed tractor-trailer's operator, while traffic was being directed around the crash.

The Bourne Rotary links routes 6, 25 and 28.