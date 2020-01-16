Starbucks

Truck Slams Into Suburban Chicago Starbucks, Leaving 2 in Critical Condition

Firefighters and ambulances are on the scene in suburban McHenry Thursday evening

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A massive emergency response is on the scene after a truck crashed into a suburban Chicago Starbucks on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle heading westbound on West Elm Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. slammed into the building, causing extensive damage to the structure.

Police say that two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but it is unclear whether the individuals were inside of the coffee shop or if they were inside of the vehicle when it crashed.

U.S. & World

Ukraine 4 hours ago

Gov’t Watchdog: White House Violated Law by Freezing Ukraine Aid

impeachment inquiry 3 hours ago

Trump’s Trial Begins, Senators Vowing ‘Impartial Justice’

"I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives," McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said in a Facebook post. "Prayers to all of the Starbucks employees and customers who were involved. Huge thanks to all the agencies for your support in this situation."

Numerous fire trucks remain on the scene of the incident.

We will continue updating this story with all the newest details.

This article tagged under:

StarbucksLake County
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us