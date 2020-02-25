Donald Trump

Trump Says Sotomayor, Ginsburg Must Recuse Themselves From Cases Related to Him

The high court will soon take up cases related to Trump's tax returns and financial records. 

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor in a Sept. 25, 2019 file photo
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

President Donald Trump said two Supreme Court justices appointed by Democratic presidents should recuse themselves, apparently because of a recent dissenting opinion authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and years-old remarks Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made about the president during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Well, it’s very obvious. I mean, I always thought that frankly, that Justice Ginsburg should do it cause she went wild during the campaign when I was running," Trump said during a news conference in India on Tuesday morning, adding, "she said some things that were obviously very inappropriate, she later sort of apologized, I wouldn’t say it was an apology but she sort of apologized."

The comments, which followed an earlier tweet making similar demands, come one month before the Supreme Court takes up cases related to Trump's tax returns and financial records

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

CDC Outlines What Closing Schools, Businesses Would Look Like in Pandemic

South Carolina Debate 12 hours ago

5 Questions Before the Democrats’ South Carolina Debate

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpRuth Bader GinsburgSonia Sotomayor
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us