Two 13-year-olds arrested for breaking into Roxbury middle school

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Boston middle school.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to the Lilla Frederick Middle School at 270 Columbia Road in Roxbury for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. They were told that two teenage boys were throwing rocks at the school, breaking a security camera. The boys then allegedly threw a brick through a glass door and entered the building.

Police responded and canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the teens.

A few hours later, around 3:11 p.m., police responded back to the area and saw two teens matching the earlier description. They saw police and began to run, but were ultimately apprehended by police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both 13-year-old boys were placed under arrest and charged with malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalism to a school. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

No further details were released.