Two 13-year-olds arrested for breaking into Roxbury middle school

The teens are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court

By Marc Fortier

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Boston middle school.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to the Lilla Frederick Middle School at 270 Columbia Road in Roxbury for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. They were told that two teenage boys were throwing rocks at the school, breaking a security camera. The boys then allegedly threw a brick through a glass door and entered the building.

Police responded and canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the teens.

A few hours later, around 3:11 p.m., police responded back to the area and saw two teens matching the earlier description. They saw police and began to run, but were ultimately apprehended by police.

Both 13-year-old boys were placed under arrest and charged with malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalism to a school. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

No further details were released.

