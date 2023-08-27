Large crowds fighting at South Bay shopping center in Dorchester; at least 1 arrest

There was a massive police response Sunday evening to the South Bay shopping center in the city's Dorchester neighborhood for reports of large crowds fighting.

Numerous officers responded to South Bay on District Ave. shortly before 4:50 p.m. and were still on scene as of 6 p.m., trying to disperse the crowds.

Initial details were limited, but police said at least one person has been arrested.

Video from the scene showed countless officers and police vehicles out front of Target, T.J. Maxx and Panera.

The situation is very active and ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.

South Bay has long struggled with unruly teens, especially during the summer. There have been at least two other incidents at the shopping center this month.

Four teens were arrested after they allegedly randomly attacked a person there on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The three boys and one girl -- all 13 years old -- were facing charges including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In another incident at the beginning of the month, six teenagers were arrested after allegedly attacking police officers, throwing rocks and smashing cruiser windows at the shopping center.