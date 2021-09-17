Two Bank Robberies Reported Within 5 Minutes in Boston's North End

Police say two bank robberies were reported within 10 minutes of each other on Hanover Street in Boston on Friday morning.

The first was reported around 9:10 a.m. at 287 Hanover St., and the second at 9:14 a.m. at 315 Hanover St. Police did not say what banks were robbed, but Santander Bank has a branch at 287 Hanover St. and Citizens Bank at 315 Hanover St.

Police said the same person is believed to have robbed both banks. The suspect remains on the loose.

It is not yet known if the suspect was armed.

The incidents remain under investigation, police said.