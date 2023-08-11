Two dead after being shot by four shooters in Hartford, Conn.: police

Two men were killed in a shooting in Hartford early Friday morning and police are searching for four shooters who they said opened fire.

The two victims were men in their 30s, police said.

Police said there is video of the shooting. The victims were in the area of Park Street and Hazel Street around 1:17 a.m.

when a vehicle approached, four males got out and started shooting

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One victim died at the scene and the other died at Hartford Hospital, police said.

The shooters fled and police found a black Nissan on fire on Woodland Street in Windsor. It was badly burned, police said.

They believe another driver picked the shooters up in Windsor

Police said the investigation is a division-wide effort and this case has similarities to several shots fired incidents where there are several shooters.

Park Street is closed between Orange Street and Sisson Avenue. Drivers can take a detour on Cherry Street.