Two Mass. Communities Included on List of Best Coastal Small Towns in U.S.

Marblehead ranked #3 and Provincetown #5 in USA Today's reader ranking

By Marc Fortier

Two Massachusetts communities were recently included on a list of the Best Coastal Small Towns in the U.S. by USA Today readers.

Marblehead ranked third on the list, followed closely by Provincetown at number 5.

"This quaint coastal New England town is just a short drive from Salem and Boston, but feels a world removed. History buffs enjoy checking out Fort Sewall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, while nature lovers will be delighted with a kayaking trip to nearby Crowninshield Island," USA Today said of Marblehead. "Other attractions include the independent cinema Warwick Place and the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, where visitors can encounter beautiful migratory birds."

And here's what USA Today had to say about Provincetown:

"A much-beloved town for the LGBTQ community, Provincetown (or P-town) is a charming vacation spot on the tip of Cape Cod. Featuring an eclectic mix of galleries and museums, bars and restaurants, cabarets, whale-watching opportunities, guesthouses and unique shopping experiences, there’s never a dull moment."

Sandusky, Ohio, was first on the list. Here's the Top 10:

  • 1. Sandusky, Ohio
  • 2. Stuart, Florida
  • 3. Marblehead, Massachusetts
  • 4. Bayfield, Wisconsin
  • 5. Provincetown, Massachusetts
  • 6. St. Augustine, Florida
  • 7. Sanibel Island, Florida
  • 8. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
  • 9. Nags Head, North Carolina
  • 10. Cannon Beach, Oregon

