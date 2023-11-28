Massachusetts man dead after head-on crash in Connecticut

A 55-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a head-on crash in Willington on Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Clifton Graves, of Monson, Massachusetts, was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS north on River Road when an 18-year-old Stafford Springs man in a Chevrolet Equinox crossed over from the other side of the road and struck him head-on at 4:30 a.m., according to state police.

Graves died at Hartford Hospital at 5:50 a.m., state police said.

The other driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

State police are investigating the crash and they are asking anyone who saw the crash to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200 or email Mark.Dennis@ct.gov.

Route 32 was closed between Plains Road and Schofield Road, but it has reopened, according to CTRoads.org.