U.S. Open Merchandise Shop Launches in Brookline

This time next week, the world’s best golfers will tee off at the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, and starting Friday you can get the chance to see the grounds and visit the massive merchandise shop.

Selling everything from shirts to mugs to the club's famous squirrel mascot, the shop is 24,000 square feet and was built on the grounds specifically for the U.S. Open.

“We have over 400,000 items in the tent right now and we will do replenishment and hopefully we will be able to keep up with demand but coming those three days in advance, everyone will be able to beat the rush, everything is fresh. We have all the sizes and we won’t have as many people as we will later in the week,” said Mary Lopuszynski, the head of U.S. Open Merchandising.

The shop does not require a ticket, and will be open to the public from Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking is available at the Dexter Southfield School and shuttles will take people to The Country Club.

The U.S. Open will be held Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19.