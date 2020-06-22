Update Expected on Massive Mass. Pike Renovation Project: Report

Transportation officials in Massachusetts are set to update the public about a major project to remake the Massachusetts Turnpike in the area near Boston’s Allston neighborhood, the Boston Globe reports.

According to the paper, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack on Monday will disclose the state’s latest thinking on the Massachusetts Turnpike Allston Interchange project, which would squeeze 12 lanes of traffic into a section near the Charles River.

The MBTA says regular weekday service will resume on the blue line, and there will be increased weekday service on the red, orange, green, Mattapan line and commuter rail.

The Globe reported that officials have indicated they are mulling a variety changes to the $1 billion plan after it received criticism.

The existing plan would replace an aging viaduct near Boston University, straighten the highway as it approaches Newton, and create walking and cycling paths near the river.

Critics of the plan say it puts cars before the environment and could lead to major disruptions to commutes.