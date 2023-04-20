Search for Missing Boaters Continues After Fishing Boat Found Overturned Near Cape Ann

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for four missing boaters that left southern New Hampshire Wednesday after a boat was found overturned in the search area.

The four missing boaters left from Hampton, New Hampshire Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat. They were headed for the fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, which is about 50 miles from shore.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday afternoon that they found a boat overturned near Cape Ann, but no one was spotted on or around it. The search for the boaters continues.

Update: An overturned vessel has been located by CG aircraft approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann. No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 20, 2023

U.S Coast Guard Coast Guard officials say four people were aboard this 17-foot boat when it went missing off the coast of Southern New Hampshire.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter, airplane, two cutters and three Coast Guard stations involved in the search.

Anyone with information that could help with the search is asked to call Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.