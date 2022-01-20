MIT

US Drops Case Against MIT Professor Accused of Ties to China

The Justice Department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a single-page filing in federal court in Boston

The Justice Department has dropped its case against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor charged last year with hiding work he did for the Chinese government. The department said in a filing Thursday in federal court in Boston that it could no longer meet its burden of proof at trial in the case against Gang Chen. Chen was accused last year of concealing ties to Beijing while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. His lawyers have said he did nothing wrong.

MITGang Chen
