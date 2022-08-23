Vanessa Bryant

‘Miss You So Much': Vanessa Bryant Shares a Birthday Tribute to Kobe

The Lakers great would have turned 44 Tuesday.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute with a heartfelt message Tuesday to mark Kobe Bryant's birthday.

Kobe Bryant, who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, would have been 44 years old Tuesday. The helicopter tragedy killed nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post includes a photo of the couple smiling, his arm wrapped tight around her shoulders. He is wearing a 2009 Lakers NBA champions shirt and cap.

"Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44," Byrant posted.

The Lakers also posted a photo of Bryant with a birthday message.

Bryant testified last week in the trial involving her lawsuit over photos taken at the hillside crash site. Closing arguments got underway Tuesday before the case goes to the jury for deliberations.

Vanessa Bryant and Irvine financial adviser Chris Chester are suing the county for unspecified millions of dollars over the digital images. Chester's wife Sarah and the couple's 13-year-old daughter Payton, were among the nine people killed in the Jan. 26, 2020 crash.

The plaintiffs allege that county personnel took cellphone pictures of human remains as "souvenirs" and shared them with other law enforcement personnel and members of the public.

Bryant testified that she felt betrayed to learn first responders had taken personal photos of the crash, and said she lives in fear of the images surfacing.

Bryant, 40, told the jury in downtown Los Angeles that when county personnel took photos of the remains of Gianna they violated her, adding that she was devastated to learn about the photos despite Sheriff Alex Villanueva assuring her the crash scene would be protected from such intrusions. Bryant said she continues to suffer from mental anguish at the thought of crash site photos surfacing someday.

The county argues that all images taken by deputies and firefighters were deleted upon orders of their superiors, no longer exist in any form and never entered the public domain or appeared on the internet.

