Driver Crashes Into Bedroom of Home in Conn.

A Plainville home is uninhabitable after a driver crashed into it late Wednesday night and went partly into a bedroom where two people were, according to police.

The people in the home were not hurt, police said, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.   

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was driving a Subaru Forester on River Road at a high rate of speed just before 11:30 p.m. and didn’t stop at the stop sign, according to police. Then he crossed onto Shuttle Meadow Road and crashed into a house, into the living room and partially into a bedroom occupied by two people.

Police are investigating the crash and said the damage to the house is significant.

