Emotional support dog missing in Connecticut after being inside stolen vehicle

Officials and volunteers in Middletown are searching on Sunday for a dog that went missing after being inside a stolen vehicle.

Middletown police say Luna, a gray pit bull mix wearing a pink & white collar was last seen in the area of Broad and Church streets on Saturday night.

That's where police say a vehicle was stolen and driven north onto Ballfall Road.

According to police, the alleged thief failed to slow down when pursued, but was eventually apprehended when OnStar was able to remotely stop the vehicle after it was reported stolen.

The man operating the vehicle was arrested after police say he crossed the double yellow line multiple times, recklessly passed a number of vehicles at a high rate of speed, and ran red lights while evading officers. The arrest was made after the suspect attempted to escape on foot, according to police.

Middletown police say that when the vehicle was secured, the victim’s dog was no longer in the vehicle.

Upon questioning the suspect, police say he told officers that he left the dog in the road moments after stealing the vehicle. Middletown PD says that based on the suspect's answers, they believe Luna was let out in the area of South Main Street and Pameacha Ave.

CT Dog Gone Recovery, a division of Dog Star Rescue, is also helping in the search.

An administrator from the dog recovery group says that Luna was an emotional support animal for the child of the person whose car was stolen.

Middletown Police say that Luna is friendly and up to date with her shots, and ask anyone who sees the dog to call police or animal control for assistance.

The suspect was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with an Officer, Engaging Police in a Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Cruelty to Animals.