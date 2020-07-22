Vice President Mike Pence to Attend Fundraiser on Nantucket

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend a Trump Victory Fundraiser in Nantucket on Saturday.
About 30 people will attend, and the event is expected to raise $1 million, according to a Republican National Committee official.
Politico reported that tickets are $25,000 apiece.
No information on the host or where exactly the event is being held has been released.
President Donald Trump visited Maine last month, and was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire earlier this month. The rally was postponed due to weather and has yet to be rescheduled.