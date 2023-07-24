Volunteer falls from hot air balloon during show in Conn.

A volunteer is injured after falling from a hot air balloon during a show in Guilford over the weekend.

Police were called to the Guilford Fairgrounds on Sunday around 9:42 p.m. after getting a report of someone falling from an air balloon.

According to police, the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show event at the Guilford Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Investigators said the 69-year-old man was helping passengers on and off of a hot air balloon when the balloon began to rise. At that time, the man was hanging onto the exterior of the balloon's basket.

When the man fell, he was reportedly about 10 to 15 feet off of the ground.

Firefighters transported the man to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.