Wake Held Today for North Haven Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty Last Week

A wake is being held today for Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died last week while battling a fire at a home.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home at 36 Washington Ave.

Police said Route 22 would be closed between Route 5 and Pool Road at 2 p.m. Monday for the wake and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays and detours for several hours.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers will direct drivers to alternative routes.

The funeral will be at St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church at 44 Washington Ave. in North Haven on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Entombment with full departmental honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.

People are asked not to send flowers, but if desired, you can make contribution in Matt’s name to North Haven Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, PO Box 191, North Haven, CT 06473.

Wirtz was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven, according to his obituary.

He was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, a security guard for Hopkins School in New Haven and taught future firefighters at Gateway Community College Fire Program.

Thousands of people are expected for the services and North Haven Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials said the fire department will be using the North Haven High School campus and some district school buses to transport people to and from the wake and funeral services and the district’s school resource officers will be needed to provide support.