Boston Business Journal

Walgreens to Open 10 Primary Care Practices in Mass.

By Cassie McGrath

When shoppers walk into a Quincy Walgreens next month, they'll notice something new: a primary care practice located right by the pharmacy. 

It is planned to become the first of 10 clinics launching in the next year, part of a partnership between the pharmacy chain and primary care services company Village MD. The healthcare, pharmacy and retail giant Walgreens Boots Alliance became a majority investor in Village MD in 2021, but their strategic partnership started back in 2019.

