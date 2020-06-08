Waltham’s Moody Street to Close to Traffic, Make Way for Al Fresco Dining

Parts of Moody Street in Waltham, Massachusetts will be temporarily closed starting Monday to help restaurants open for outdoor dining as the state enters Phase 2 of is reopening process.

Section of the street -- a popular destination for foodies -- will be closed to all vehicular traffic as businesses begin to serve their customers with outdoor dining, the city said.

The Waltham Traffic Commission approved the closure, which starts Monday and stretches through November 1. Officials hope the move will help restaurants serve their patrons in accordance with state coronavirus guidelines.

Under the plan, Moody Street will be closed between Crescent and Pine streets and Maple and High streets. A number of changes will be made on nearby streets to accommodate for traffic.

Here's a full list of small businesses in Waltham that are currently open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Gov. Baker announced that the state would enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan this week, noting that the second phase will be divided into two steps.

Today marks the beginning of the first step of Phase 2 with retail stores, day camps, lodging, youth sports and outdoor seating allowed to resume operations.

The second step will depend on whether or not health officials have determined if enough progress has been made. If progress has been made, then indoor dining at restaurants, nails salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and tanning salons will be permitted to reopen.

In both steps of Phase 2, strict requirements for masks and social distancing will be in effect.