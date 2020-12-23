Watch Bruins' David Pastrnak Surprise Tufts Nurse With New Car in Heartwarming Video

Watch David Pastrnak surprise Tufts nurse with new car in heartwarming video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a very difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic having such a huge impact on our everyday lives.

This holiday season, it's important to show our thanks and gratitude to the medical professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic every day.

One of those heroes is Kaitlin Hagstrom, an emergency room nurse at Tufts Medical Center and a huge Boston Bruins fan.

Bruins star David Pastrnak recently surprised her with a brand new car -- the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid he won as 2020 NHL All-Star Game MVP.

Hagstrom had no idea Pastrnak was going to do this, so it made for a heartwarming moment when he told her.

"I have heard about all the great work you have done over at Tufts Medical Center," Pastrnak said in the video below. "I know you are a single mother. I'm raised by a single mother. I know how hard it is to be raising a family as a single mother and how much work you have to put in and how hard it is for you. I have so much respect for you."

Check out the awesome interaction in the following Instagram post (scroll right to see the video):

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJRFwAgsZg

Well done, David.

The Bruins will be back on the ice soon. We don't yet know their schedule for the 2020-21 NHL season, but the league announced last weekend that the upcoming campaign will begin Jan. 13.