WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds COVID-19 Briefing Thursday

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon.
You can stream the briefing live here in this article at 4 p.m.
The number of active hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Connecticut declined on Wednesday, but deaths from the disease continue to climb in the state, according to the latest public health data.
U.S. & World
Hospitalizations declined by 10 from Tuesday leaving 333 patients hospitalized in Connecticut. Seven more people lost their lives in the state from COVID-19 bringing the state's total deaths from the disease to 8,124.
The state's positivity rate is 2.6% after 609 tests came back positive on 23,455 tests administered.