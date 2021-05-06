coronavirus in connecticut

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont Holds COVID-19 Briefing Thursday

The SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or the coronavirus, as seen in this image emerging from lab grown cells. The virus was isolated from a patient from the United States.
NIAID-RML

Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon.

You can stream the briefing live here in this article at 4 p.m.

The number of active hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Connecticut declined on Wednesday, but deaths from the disease continue to climb in the state, according to the latest public health data.

Hospitalizations declined by 10 from Tuesday leaving 333 patients hospitalized in Connecticut. Seven more people lost their lives in the state from COVID-19 bringing the state's total deaths from the disease to 8,124.

The state's positivity rate is 2.6% after 609 tests came back positive on 23,455 tests administered.

