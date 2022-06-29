WATCH: Red Sox, Blue Jays Benches Clear After Nick Pivetta Drills Alejandro Kirk

WATCH: Red Sox, Blue Jays benches clear after Pivetta HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tempers flared between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays during Wednesday night's series finale at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta drilled Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the elbow with a first-pitch fastball in the third inning. Players in Toronto's dugout, namely Vladimir Guerrero Jr., took exception because Pivetta pitched up and in to Kirk earlier in the game.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pivetta shouted back at Guerrero and the Blue Jays, stating there was no intent to hit Kirk with the pitch. Benches cleared, but the situation didn't escalate beyond a few words being exchanged.

Watch the sequence below:

Nick Pivetta hit Alejandro Kirk on an inside pitch and Vladdy was not happy about it 😳 pic.twitter.com/qtzI1JsYeR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 30, 2022

Warnings were issued to both clubs following the incident.

The Blue Jays being protective of Kirk is understandable as the breakout star has been sensational for Toronto this season. He entered Wednesday's action hitting .325 with 10 homers and leading all American League catchers in All-Star voting. Still, it's pretty obvious Pivetta wasn't intentionally trying to drill Kirk with two outs and a runner on second base in a 1-1 game.

Pivetta went on to escape a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied. The Red Sox are looking to avoid being swept before heading to Chicago for a three-game series vs. the Cubs.