Wayfair hits a milestone on path to long-awaited profitability

By Lucia Maffei

It's a good day for Wayfair Inc.

The Boston-based online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said Thursday it hit an intermediate step towards profitability this quarter, fulfilling its promise to analysts and investors that the business would turn to hit breakeven by at least one measure by the end of June this year.

