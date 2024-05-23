Cape Cod

‘We know they're here': White sharks are back off Cape Cod, experts say

"With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart," a New England Aquarium researcher says

Cape Cod Shark
Getty Images

White sharks are back in the waters of Massachusetts, researchers say, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Bites recently spotted on a dead whale near Chatham, on Cape Cod, and a living seal off Plymouth indicate that white sharks — the apex predator commonly referred to as great white sharks — have returned for the summer, according to the New England Aquarium.

"Although we haven't seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they're here. With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart," researcher John Chisholm said in a statement.

The sharks have regularly come to the Cape, following the migration of seals, one of their preferred foods. In fact, research published last year found that Cape Cod is one of the world's white shark hot spots.

