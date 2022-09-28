Weeknight Dishes That Make Family Meal Time Simple

Fall is crazy as the whole family settles into new, and busy, routines. But that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice family meal time.

Registered dietitian and cookbook author, Liz Weiss, comes to the rescue with tips for getting simple, wholesome, and affordable meals onto your table that everyone will love.

Weiss says there are physical, social, and academic benefits associated with regular shared family meals, whether that means everyone in the house being together or at least part of your crew.

Weiss stopped by The Hub Today to share easy-to-make meals for any day of the week. Her go-to: sloppy joes. Yes, the messy meal everyone loves.

"My dietitian version is made with budget-friendly lean ground beef, sautéed mushrooms, onion, and a zesty tomato sauce, served on whole grain burger buns," says Weiss.

Weiss also makes a one-skillet beef and potato dish that will have your kids asking for more.

And Weiss says not to overlook mushrooms. She shares a recipe for lasagna stuffed portabella mushrooms that will have you looking at lasagna, and mushrooms, in a whole new way!

To watch Weiss make her favorite picks and tips on how to spice up your next meal, watch her segment above.