West Haven High School in Conn. announces sudden death of student

West Haven Public Schools announced Tuesday that a beloved high school student has died.

The school district called the sophomore's passing unexpected and tragic. He was a member of the varsity football team, which is set to play for the Class LL championship this weekend.

The school's football head coach has identified the student as Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh.

"He was not only an integral part of our school's athletic community but also a bright and cherished member of our student body. The loss of such a promising young life is profoundly felt by us all," Principal Dana Parades said in a statement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The high school said they will be offering counseling services for anyone who needs it.

"It's important to recognize that everyone copes with grief differently, and emotions may manifest in various ways. Some students may seek support immediately, while others may need time to process their feelings," Parades said.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference released a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The CIAC joins the West Haven High School community in mourning the loss of one of its students. The CIAC extends its deepest condolences to the student's family and friends and supports the West Haven School community during this challenging time. In consultation with West Haven High School officials and representatives of its football team, West Haven will compete in the CIAC Football Championships on Saturday as scheduled. A moment of silence to honor the student will take place before the game," Glenn Lungarini, CAS-CIAC executive director, said.

School officials did not immediately say what caused the high schooler's death.

The principal is encouraging parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about loss and reach out to the counseling team if additional support is needed.