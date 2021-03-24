What Does Patriots' 2021 Season Look Like With Elite Tight Ends and Cam Newton?

What does Pats' 2021 season look like with elite tight ends and Cam Newton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Editors Note: Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulation, has partnered with NBC Sports Boston to build simulation experiences for "What If Wednesdays.”

What would the New England Patriots' upcoming season look like with an offense led by Cam Newton at quarterback and two elite tight ends -- Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry -- highlighting a revamped passing attack?

The Patriots needed to bolster their depth and talent at tight end over the offseason and they made a massive splash in the NFL free agent market by signing Smith and Henry to multi-year deals. These two tight ends should make a substantial impact on the team's offense, one that ranked in the bottom third of several passing categories in 2020.

Our partners at Strat-O-Matic simulated the 2021 season and the results were interesting, to say the least. Let's take a look at what unfolded.