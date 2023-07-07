What to know about the futuristic MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Sin City is home to a new attraction that’s out of this world.

The MSG Sphere lit up Las Vegas for the first time on the Fourth of July, giving the world a glimpse of what’s being billed as the world’s largest spherical structure.

The visual spectacles are merely a preview of what the venue promises to deliver when it officially opens later this year.

Here’s everything to know about Las Vegas’ newest attraction:

What is the Sphere?

MSG Sphere is a new entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

Who owns the Las Vegas Sphere?

Sphere Entertainment Co. owns the MSG Sphere. The company also runs MSG Networks and the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

How much did it cost to build the Sphere?

At $2.3 billion, Sphere cost more to build than notable Las Vegas locations like Allegiant Stadium and the Bellagio.

Where in Las Vegas is the Sphere located?

The spectacle is one block east of the Las Vegas Strip. It is connected to the Venetian using a pedestrian walkway.

How tall is the Las Vegas Sphere?

The MSG Sphere stands at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it what is considered to be the world’s biggest spherical structure.

How many lights are on the Las Vegas Sphere?

The outside of Sphere is decked out with 1.2 million hockey-puck-sized LED lights that are programmed to display astonishing designs. It is reportedly the world’s largest video screen.

Inside Sphere sits the reported highest-quality wraparound LED screen in the world. There are also 160,000 speakers designed to give everyone in attendance the same quality of sound.

Taking the environment to another level, vibrating seats and wind machines give spectators a chance to experience 4-D.

What is the Las Vegas Sphere’s capacity?

Speaking of attendance, Sphere seats just under 18,000 people.

When does the Las Vegas Sphere open?

The MSG Sphere will officially open its doors on Sept. 29 for the first of 25 “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” shows. The concert series will last from late September through mid-December.

The first two shows have sold out. The cheapest ticket for any of the other 23 concerts begins at $267.88, per Sphere’s website.

What other events will be held at the Las Vegas Sphere?

While the venue will primarily host live music, sports and film events will take place within Sphere, too.

There will be exclusive screenings of Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth,” a film that was created to utilize Sphere’s technology. The first showtimes are on Oct. 6 with tickets starting at $69.