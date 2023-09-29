What to know about the Topsfield Fair

America's oldest county fair is back bringing fun for the whole family in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

Here's what to know about the 205th Topsfield Fair.

How was the Topsfield Fair created?

On February 16, 1818, the first meeting about creating the Essex Agricultural Society to promote agricultural interest consisted of about 20 practical farmers at the Cyrus Cummings Tavern in Topsfield. This meeting was the beginning of what would become the Essex Agricultural Society and, later, developed the famous Topsfield Fair, according to the Topsfield Fair website.

When is it happening?

The Topsfield Fair is taking place from September 29th until October 9th.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets are available at www.TopsfieldFair.org. $15.00 each plus a $2.25 convenience fee per ticket.

A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $42.00 plus a $3.50 convenience fee.

Children under eight with an adult are free with an adult admission ticket.

What's the All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off?

This competition began in 1984 and people from all over New England are bringing their pumpkins to compete.

In 2022 there was a new Topsfield Fair record when Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro, MA brought a pumpkin that would break the 2012 record of 1,689 . His locally grown pumpkin weighed 2,480 pounds, the first one ton pumpkin.

he weigh-off in Topsfield has received world-wide recognition and become so popular that a cut-off weight had to be instituted. All entries must now weigh at least 300 pounds, according to the website.

The weigh off will take place on September 29th at 4 p.m. to kick off the fair.

Clydesdales coming to the fair.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances at the 2023 Topsfield Fair.

The “Gentle Giants,” will make their way around the fairgrounds on October 5th to October 8th.

What other events are taking place at the Topsfield Fair?

