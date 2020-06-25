What's Open — and What's Still Closed — in Massachusetts

The second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening started Monday, including indoor dining, increased office capacity, tanning salons, tattoo palors, personal training, massage therapy, hair removal and hair replacement. Retailers are now also allowed to open fitting rooms by appointment only.

Now that restaurants, offices and retail have all officially been allowed to open, the question is when Phase 3 of the reopening of the Massachusetts economy will begin.

Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that he wants at least two weeks of new data between each stage. Under that scenario, that would mean Phase 3, including the reopening of gyms, outdoor camps, museums and more, would start no sooner than July 6.

The numbers continued to trend in the right direction on Wednesday. The state reported 48 new deaths and 172 new cases, which is slightly higher than it had been in recent days but still dramatically lower than what the state was reporting at the height of the local coronavirus surge two months ago.

Restaurants will be required to limit parties to six people and provide six feet of distancing between tables.

So what's open, and what's still closed? Here's where we stand on reopening Massachusetts:

What Businesses Are Open in Massachusetts Now?

Note that reopened businesses are still required to follow workspace safety guidelines that incorporate social distancing, hygiene and staffing requirements, as well as guidelines specific to individual sectors.

Essential businesses

Banks and financial services

Churches and other houses of worship

Restaurants (indoor and outdoor seating)

Retail stores

Short-term lodgings like hotels, motels and inns

Construction, home remodeling and installations

Manufacturing

Warehouses and distribution centers

In-house services like babysitting and nannying

Real estate open houses, with restrictions

Hair salons and barbershops

Day camps

Youth sports

Funeral homes

Office spaces (50% maximum occupancy)

Car dealerships

Car washes

Drive-in movie theaters

Libraries

Pet grooming

Beaches, golf clubs and facilities, parks, fishing, hunting, boating, outdoor adventure activities

Outdoor recreational facilities like pools, playgrounds, mini golf and batting cages

Outdoor amateur sports

Professional sports practice and training

Outdoor historical spaces, gardens, zoos and public spaces

Gun stores and shooting ranges

Lab spaces

Casino hotels and restaurants (but not gaming floors, theaters or arenas)

Driving schools

Occupational schools -- if students are finishing "a degree, program, or prerequisite for employment, or other similar requirement for completion"

Non-close contact personal services, like window washing, photography and career coaching

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone under 18 and in groups of less than 10

Flight schools

Beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries -- if serving outdoor food under dining permits

Close-contact personal services like nail salons, massages and tattoo parlors

Personal trainers

What Businesses Are Still Closed in Massachusetts?

Any business in Phase 3 and 4 of the reopening plan is still required to stay closed. That includes:

Bars, nightclubs, dance clubs, beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries (Phase 4)

Outdoor weddings, events and large gatherings with moderate capacity (Phase 3)

Outdoor camps (Phase 3)

Movie theaters (Phase 3 for moderate-capacity theaters, Phase 4 for large-capacity theaters)

Gyms, fitness clubs and health clubs (Phase 3, with their sauas, steam rooms and hot tubs in Phase 4)

Indoor amateur sports and athletic facilities besides for youth programs (Phase 3)

Museums and aquariums (Phase 3)

Indoor historic spaces (Phase 3)

Moderate-capacity theaters and performance halls (Phase 3)

Large-capacity venues, like theaters, ballrooms, stadiums and convention halls (Phase 4)

Amusement parks, theme parks and water parks (Phase 4)

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone 18 or older and in groups of any size (Phase 3)

Movie and TV productions (Phase 3)