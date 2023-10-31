Whitman police issue warning to trick-or-treaters after bear sighting

Police in Whitman, Massachusetts, issued a warning to trick-or-treaters on Tuesday afternoon after a bear was sighted in town earlier in the day.

Around 11:45 a.m., Whitman police said they received a report staging that a black bear had been spotted in the area of Commercial Street between Linden Street and Dyer Avenue. A police officer responded and also reported seeing the bear. A black bear had also been spotted in Whitman earlier in the month.

"Over the past several weeks, the Whitman Police Department has received reports of bear sightings throughout town, however, none of the reports we received stated that there has been contact between humans or pets and bears," Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and with community members participating in trick-or-treating tonight, we will have an additional police presence throughout town to ensure everyone's safety. As always, if you do see a bear avoid any contact with it."

Whitman doesn't have any offical trick-or-treating hours, according to police. Residents are free to trick-or-treat whenever they see fit.

Police said the Brigham Street, Winter Street, Franklin Street and Kendrick Street neighborhoods in particular should be on high alert and use caution.

Whitman, a town of about 15,000 residents, is located on the South Shore.