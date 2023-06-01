Whole Foods Coming to Redeveloped Cape Cod Shopping Plaza

Chestnut Hill-based WS Development is expected to soon begin construction work on the redevelopment of Capetown Plaza in Hyannis, with Whole Foods set to come in as an anchor tenant at the property.

WS plans to do for the 55-year-old plaza, located next to Cape Cod Gateway Airport and long known for its Kmart, what it has done for retail centers like Legacy Place in Dedham and MarketStreet Lynnfield: create a higher-end shopping destination with outdoor spots for customers to sit and linger.

The retail real estate developer first took over the ground lease at the 26-acre property, which is controlled by the Barnstable Airport Commission, in 2011. The town selected WS to redevelop the site in 2018, but progress was delayed by the pandemic, said Amanda Chisholm, development director at WS, at a public information session on Tuesday evening. WS is rebranding the site as The Landing at Hyannis.

Now, WS has a building permit in hand for the first phase of the redevelopment and sees construction as imminent, according to Chisholm. Floor & Decor is already building out its new space in a portion of the former Kmart, she said.

Whole Foods has signed a lease at the plaza, with Chisholm saying the grocer should be a “great driver for additional leasing opportunities.”

