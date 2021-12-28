Why Mac Jones Didn't Mind David Andrews' Taunting Penalty in Patriots-Bills

Why Mac Jones didn't mind David Andrews' taunting penalty vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Andrews cost his team 15 yards late in the New England Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But his quarterback seems to think Andrews' actions were justified.

Andrews drew the penalty when he got in the face of Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who delivered a late hit on Mac Jones as the rookie QB slid to the turf.

When asked about Andrews' penalty Monday afternoon, Jones actually praised his veteran center for coming to his defense.

"I really appreciate (Andrews) having my back, along with the offensive line," Jones told hosts Meghan Ottolini and Ben Volin during a radio interview on WEEI.

"At the end of the day it’s football. We’re all going to go out there and compete. It was just one of those plays I guess the refs made the call and it kinda is what it is... I can’t thank them enough for having my back in every situation."

While Jones took the high road, it sounds like he didn't necessarily agree with the call, which resulted in offsetting penalties since Milano was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman also questioned Andrews' penalty Sunday on Twitter.

What ever you do don’t talk to the opposing team these days… #whatarewedoing refs — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 26, 2021

Fortunately for New England, the infraction didn't impact its drive: Damien Harris scored two plays later on an 8-yard touchdown run. The Patriots' comeback effort fell short, though, as the Bills won 33-21 to move into first place in the AFC East.

Jones' struggles played a big role in Sunday's defeat, but it appears he and his offensive linemen are still on good terms as they look to bounce back next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

